Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s (SARTF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $776.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $776.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SARTF remained flat at $$620.00 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $736.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $359.05 and a fifty-two week high of $947.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.