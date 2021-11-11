SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SBM Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

