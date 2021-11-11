ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. ScanSource updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SCSC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ScanSource stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of ScanSource worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

