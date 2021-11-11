Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scentre Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

Shares of STGPF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Scentre Group has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Scentre Group engages in the ownership and operation of pre-eminent shopping center in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the Property Investments, and Property Management and Construction segments. The Property Investment segment includes net property income from shopping centers. The Property Management and Construction segment refers to the external fee income from third parties, primarily property management and development fees, and associated business expenses.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.