Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000.

OTCMKTS:BSGAU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

