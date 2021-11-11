Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $998,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

OTCMKTS:BSGAU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.