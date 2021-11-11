Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,896 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,896 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,917,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 21.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 329,696 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3,474.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 356.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

