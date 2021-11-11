Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock opened at $163.01 on Thursday. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $171.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

