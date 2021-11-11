Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 58.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBIO shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

