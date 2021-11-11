Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 47.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 93.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in PetroChina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PetroChina by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of PTR stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.92%.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

