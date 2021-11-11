Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $423,000 in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth about $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSAH opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

