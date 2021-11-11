Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,752 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £2,972.16 ($3,883.15).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,705 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.50 ($3,887.51).

On Friday, September 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,704 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Shares of SBO stock opened at GBX 108.75 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.24. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

