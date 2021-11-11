Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,752 Shares

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £2,972.16 ($3,883.15).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 2,705 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.50 ($3,887.51).
  • On Friday, September 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,704 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

Shares of SBO stock opened at GBX 108.75 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.24. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

