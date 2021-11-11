Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

