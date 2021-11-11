Scotiabank Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $22.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

