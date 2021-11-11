Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.38 ($87.50).

ETR G24 opened at €62.98 ($74.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.28. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a one year high of €73.36 ($86.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €67.36.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

