Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Issues Earnings Results

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SA traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,516. Seabridge Gold has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seabridge Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 1,016.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Seabridge Gold worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

