Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEE. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE:SEE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 875,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,637. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

