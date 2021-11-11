Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Minerals Technologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.66. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

