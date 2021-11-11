Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for NRG Energy in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 15,271.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 86,895 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

