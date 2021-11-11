SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.78, but opened at $64.50. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 9,415 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,351,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.40 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

