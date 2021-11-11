SEEN (SEEN) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00005105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1,889.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00227231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.00091642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

