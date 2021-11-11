Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Seer stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. Seer has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $86.55.

SEER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800 in the last ninety days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Seer worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

