Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $145.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.61 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

