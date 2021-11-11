SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 12,928 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $323,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31.

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 3,607.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $34,593,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $361,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

