Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results with both the bottom line and top line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It primarily benefits from cost-effective operations with greater pricing flexibility. Strategic M&A efforts, strong growth across the automotive, heavy vehicle, and industrial markets despite global supply chain disruptions are major tailwinds. Effective working capital management and cost reductions spur positive cash flow. It is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to electric vehicles. However, high debt burden, forex woes, and stiff competition from low-cost suppliers pose challenges. Market contraction due to the pandemic is a concern. High restructuring charges also tend to affect operational activities, thereby hurting its long-term growth potential.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after acquiring an additional 758,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after acquiring an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

