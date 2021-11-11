Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEPL opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £440.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. Seplat Petroleum Development has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54.77 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.58 ($1.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.04.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

