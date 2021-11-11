Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SERA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 14,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,304. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SERA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

