ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,339 shares of company stock worth $15,555,593. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $670.91 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

