SFL (NYSE:SFL) Trading 10% Higher on Earnings Beat

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)’s share price traded up 10% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.92. 58,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,084,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently -65.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

