Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Announces Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

SHLS stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,359. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

