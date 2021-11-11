Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Announces Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shoals Technologies Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
SHLS stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 70,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,359. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.