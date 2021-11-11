ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 10%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.06 and last traded at $214.47. 5,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.19.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

