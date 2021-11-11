SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) vs. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Critical Comparison

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and SI-BONE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.36) -16.28 SI-BONE $73.39 million 10.03 -$43.70 million ($1.40) -15.81

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE. Nemaura Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88% SI-BONE -52.47% -30.43% -22.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nemaura Medical and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.10%. SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.19%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Nemaura Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

