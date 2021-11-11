Sierra Wireless’ (SW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

TSE:SW opened at C$23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of C$13.86 and a one year high of C$28.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.49. The stock has a market cap of C$864.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$163.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

