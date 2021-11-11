Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SGTX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 56,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,130. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $54.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGTX shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

