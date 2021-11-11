Signata Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Signata has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Signata has a market cap of $8.22 million and $188,589.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00226332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00092020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

