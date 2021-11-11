SingularityNET Price Tops $0.31 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $305.31 million and $7.11 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00225944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00092101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

