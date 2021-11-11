Siphelele Jiyane Sells 4,106 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AFRM opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

