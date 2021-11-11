SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $126.84 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average is $190.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,413 shares of company stock worth $13,477,911. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

