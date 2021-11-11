SKALE Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $115.95 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $885.88 million and $115.95 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00225151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.