Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Buys $4,969,207.50 in Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 432,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Skillz by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 481,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 227,007 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after buying an additional 3,878,352 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

