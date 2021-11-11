Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.42.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,317 shares of company stock worth $5,705,116. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.