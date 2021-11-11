SmartMesh Reaches Market Cap of $5.52 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $560,030.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00225398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00091731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

