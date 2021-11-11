SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $4.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price dropped by Loop Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after buying an additional 777,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

