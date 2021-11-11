Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s previous close.

SN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,330.50 ($17.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,313.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,437.62. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Rick Medlock acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley acquired 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

