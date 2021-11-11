Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 2,349 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. PVH makes up 1.6% of Snow Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the second quarter worth about $292,613,000. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 300.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,848,000 after purchasing an additional 426,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

