Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

