Snow Capital Management LP Has $5.37 Million Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,745 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.65% of ACCO Brands worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

