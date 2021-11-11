Snow Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZD opened at $131.49 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

