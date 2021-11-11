Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 6,375 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08.

Snowflake stock opened at $361.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

