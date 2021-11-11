Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($27.06) to €25.00 ($29.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.56.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.75 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.