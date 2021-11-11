SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

